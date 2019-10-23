Television-turned Bollywood actor Mouni Roy is leaving no stone unturned to slay her style statement for her upcoming film Made in China’s promotions opposite Rajkummar Rao. Earlier today, she shared her photo donning a black striped blazer dress and looked absolutely stunning. She completed her look with subtle makeup, smokey eyes, pink lipstick and kept her hair natural leaving the tresses loose. With just a bracelet, she posed for the click clicked by actor Boman Irani.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Catch the light , not so much ; click click ! Made by my dearest. @boman_irani sir.(sic)”

Take a look at the picture here:



Earlier, she has shared a couple of pictures with Rajkummar Rao and Boman Irani. In the caption, she called Boman her ‘cuddle monster’. In the photo, she can be seen donning a floral beige dress while Boman and Rajkummar suited up and looked dapper. She captioned it as, “He is the best. Our cuddle monster #MadeInChina #25thOct @boman_irani @rajkummar_rao. (sic)”



In the film, Made in China, Mouni stars as Rukmini, the feisty wife to Rajkummar Rao’s aspirational businessman Raghu, who wants to prove himself and finds the idea to sell a magic soup that would improve the sex life of the common man. The 34-year-old actor said her character is the “driving force” of Raghu’s motivations.

Talking to PTI, she spoke about her role and said, “She’s feisty, independent and has her own mind. But one thing she would never compromise on is her family. She’s a woman you’ll find in Delhi and Bombay. It was a slightly challenging role for me to play.”

Talking about the subject of the film, Roy said Made in China was one of the “quirkiest but nicest” scripts she read in a while. It’s normal for couples to discuss their sex life. But I feel it (the talk about sex) doesn’t happen a lot of a middle-class household. People will find it difficult to even discuss these things. “It was important for the writers and director to mention that in the film. That’s so magical about the script. It is a very normal topic, but somehow we are still fighting the taboo.”

Meanwhile, Made in China is a quirky comedy film based on the life of a struggling Gujarati businessman, Raghu (Rajkummar Rao), who embarks on a journey to China in order to make his business flourish. Apart from Mouni and Rajkummar, the film features a stellar star cast Boman Irani, Sumeet Vyas, Amyra Dastur, Paresh Rawal and Gajraj Rao in other important roles. The film is slated to release on October 25, 2019.