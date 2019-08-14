Actor Mouni Roy never misses making a fashion statement with her sartorial choices. From ethnic wear to beautiful outfits, she carries each and every ensemble with grace. Today, it is not her breezy clothes, but she has shared her picture in a yellow bikini and she looks sizzling hot. Sitting at the side of a pool, she teamed up her look with a denim jacket, minimal makeup and hair kept natural. Flaunting her sexy washboard abs, she is setting the internet on fire.

Sharing the hot picture, she captioned it, “It’s hot outside and we were listening to a new song indoors or was it a poem , ummm I forget! Dizzy dizzy! #missing. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:



Earlier, she has shared her picture in a light peach short dress teamed up with a brown jacket and sunglasses. With minimal makeup and trendy footwear, her photo is full of smiles and happiness. She captioned it as, “The poofier the better tutus. (sic)”

A few days ago, she has uploaded her picture in a backless long pink dress. She teamed up her look with subtle makeup, kohl in eyes, white shoes and a dash of pink lipstick. Sharing the post, she wrote, “One hot summer noon. (sic)”

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Earlier, talking about it, she said, “I am playing the main villain in the film. I am really looking forward to it. What is more liberating for me is playing different characters that challenge me. I was surprised initially that they wanted me to play the villain. Ayan Mukherji (director) had seen something from Naagin and felt I could play the villain. So you never know what clicks with whom. As an actor, you should be willing to experiment and be versatile otherwise you can’t learn and grow.”