Television-turned-Bollywood actor Mouni Roy is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Made in China opposite Rajkummar Rao. She is styling up like a pro and is giving major fashion goals to the young girls out there. After donning traditional ethnic wear, she has now opted for a maxi dress teamed up with a waistcoat. Taking to Instagram, she has shared her picture in an all-black outfit and looks hot, as always.

She completed her look with silver bangles, hair styled in soft curls and a sparkling hairpin. With smokey eyes and perfect makeup, she proves that she is a true fashion diva. For the event, she chooses for Pooja Shroff couture and is styled by Sanjana Batra.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “maybe it’s all a part of the plan” #MICPromotions Outfit @pooja_shroff_official Bangles @curiocottagejewelry Juttis @fizzygoblet Styled by @sanjanabatra Assisted by @rupangisharma @devakshim Hair by @chettiarqueensly Makeup by @chettiaralbert Photographer @tejaswighagada @crossover_studios Managed by @eshagupta1331. (sic)”

Earlier, she graced the promotional event in a pretty pink bandhani lehenga teamed up with a plain blouse and matching dupatta. She completed her look with traditional jhumkas, maang tikka and a striking choker. The Naagin actor was styled by celebrity designer Sanjana Batra and opted for Faabiiana couture. Her glossy makeup and hair tied in a bun, compliments her look. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “बाँधनी MIC Promotions in Outfit @faabiianaofficial Choker @minerali_store Maang Tikka @curiocottagejewelry Styled by @sanjanabatra Assisted by @rupangisharma @devakshim Hair by @chettiarqueensly Makeup by @chettiaralbert Photographer @tejaswighagada @crossover_studios Managed by @eshagupta1331. (sic)”



Apart from Made in China, she will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.