Television actor-turned Bollywood actor Mouni Roy’s style statement is often applauded by netizens. From her gorgeous saree looks to her western wear looks, she always amps the glamorous quotient with her choice of outfits. Taking to Instagram today, she has shared a slew of pictures in a monochrome outfit and looks hot, as always.

In the photos, she can be seen donning a white dress with black leaves printed all over the outfit. The one-shoulder sleeve dress was teamed up with black heels, dewy makeup, highlighted cheeks, a dash of pink lip shade and kohl in eyes. She strikes a pose under the lamp and looks absolutely gorgeous.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Ease dance laze lit’ luck abode & the downtowners!” (sic)

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram Ease dance laze lit’ luck abode & the downtowners ! A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jan 29, 2020 at 7:13am PST



Earlier, she has shared her photos in a sexy black dress. Mouni Roy gives goals as she enjoys an exotic vacation in Dubai. Sitting on a chair with a straight face, Mouni Roy feels that the pictures make her look like a possessed who is in need of an exorcist. She captioned it, “Crème brûlée and groot and I at random. Thank you xx Style my @anusoru @mirrorthestore.” (sic)



Recently, during the interview with Hindustan Times, she spoke about that she still has a long way to go. She said, “I’m trying to pick stories and scripts from whatever offers I have. I’ve worked in TV for nine years and in movies, it’s just my first year, so it’s too early to pass judgment. I feel lucky to have all the four films that I have. Hopefully, Brahmastra would change things for me.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, after starring opposite Rajkummar Rao in Made in China and John Abraham in RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter, she will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She will also be playing the role of a villain in the film.