Television-turned-Bollywood actor, Mouni Roy is currently enjoying the success of her latest song ‘Odhani’ from the film Made in China. Now, she is vacationing in Thailand and is making the most of it. Earlier today, she has shared her smoking hot picture in a sparkling blue bikini as she takes a dip in the pool. Striking a sexy pose for the selfie, she can be seen flaunting her perfectly toned abs and sporting minimal makeup.

Her photo has gone viral and has fetched over one lakh likes within a few minutes. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Verified

My favourite place today @discoversoneva@avivaswimwear@avivabidapa. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:



Earlier, she has shared her pictures flaunted her well-toned legs in a front-slit, olive green outfit. She found a serene spot at the hotel she is staying in Thailand to pose for the lens. Her attractiveness matched the beauty of the surroundings. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Welcome to nimbu paani + sunshine & peace in abundance@discoversoneva @rishika_devnani. (sic)”



A few days, she took to Instagram to share an array of pictures in gorgeous black sharara. Donning a chic look, she has teamed her look with silver chandbalis, matching bracelet, shimmery makeup, pink lipstick and has styled her hair in soft curls leaving the tresses loose. Sharing the photos, she captioned it, “Dance collabs for #Odhani #madeinchina Outfit: @sukritiandaaritiofficial Jewellery: @minerali_store Styling: @sanjanabatra Assistance: @devakshim Hair-@hairbyshardajadhav Makeup-@chettiaralbert Photographer-@rishabhkphotography Managed by @eshagupta1331. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Made in China and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.