Bollywood and television actor Mouni Roy has been trending on the internet, courtesy her bold pictures. She is raising hotness with her ravishing new looks from the backstage of an event and we are already swooning. In between her dance performances and dress changing, Mouni managed to click pictures for her fans. She recently took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from the makeup room and she looked jaw-droppingly sexy in the golden blouse, blue skirt and long red boots.

Serving us with some glamorous looks, Mouni shared the picture on the official Instagram account with the caption, “Costume, dance , hydrate , repeat !”.

Take a look at Mouni Roy’s hotness:

PC: Mouni Roy’s Instagram

The 33-year-old is very active on social media and never fails to impress us with her style. Recently, Mouni Roy enthralled the audience at Femina Miss India 2019 with her dance performances.

On the work front, Mouni Roy rose to fame with her television series Naagin, where she played the lead role. She recently made her Bollywood debut with Gold and was applauded for her performance. She keeps treating her fans with stunning pictures of herself, enjoying a fan following of over 8.5 million on Instagram alone.

Mouni is currently gearing up for her next big release, Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Ranbir, Alia and Mouni are expected to shoot for the film in Varanasi soon.