Mouni Roy, who has now become one of the known faces in Bollywood, thanks to her films RAW and Gold, is often appreciated for her flawless beauty and perfectly toned figure. Her social media is also a treat to her fans with her style statement and sartorial choices. The Naagin fame recently took to Instagram to share her pictures in a black dress teamed up with white half sleeves, sunglasses and an umbrella in her hand. With nude lipstick and dash of pink lipstick, she rocks her Saturday look like a diva.

She captioned it, “Have an umbrella but no rain (sic).”

Check out the pictures here:

Earlier, she has given out some inspiration to stay fit to her fans. The 33-year-old actor shared a difficult yoga pose ‘pincha mayurasana’ (upside down), balancing her forearms on the floor with back and shoulders straight and one leg straight, another touching the wall. While sharing the picture, Mouni wrote, “lil bit err’yday! #workinprogress thank you @rahul.p.patel”.

A few days ago, Mouni Roy was in Banaras for the press conference of her upcoming film Brahmastra. She clicked a few pictures with the film’s director and her best boy-friend Ayan Mukerji.

Mouni Roy rose to fame with her television series Naagin, where she played the lead role. She recently made her Bollywood debut with Gold and was applauded for her performance. She keeps treating her fans with stunning pictures of herself, enjoying a fan following of over 8.5 million on Instagram alone.

On the professional front, she will be next seen in Made in China opposite Rajkummar Rao. She will also be seen playing an antagonist in the film Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.