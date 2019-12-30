Actor Mouni Roy is enjoying her Holiday time with friends and it will make you relate to her. Taking to Instagram, she has shared her array of photos in a satin thigh-high slit dress. She has teamed up her look with a pair of footwear, subtle makeup, kohl in eyes and hair kept natural. Needless to say, she looks hot, as always. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Pl look at my favourite painting in the bg! Outfit by my darl @anusoru. (sic)”

In another set of photos, she can be seen posing and partying with her friends. She captioned it, “Not today said @anishavarma , dunno why 😂 , @shivaani_malik_singh was busy romanticising the no moon but moon but our @sonakshi_malik cannot tell whose leftover corn stick she had & said yummmm #abbadabbajabba#unnecessaryinformation. (sic)”



A few days back, she has shared her sultry pictures while relaxing and reading a book on the beachside. In the photos, she can be seen donning a black pullover teamed up with sunglasses, subtle makeup and a dash of lipstick as she sits on the lounger and clicks selfies. Needless to say, she looks ultra hot and sexy in the photos and you can’t get your eyes off her. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Today’s weather report – donot forget to carry a sweater for your beachwear coz you ll need it while the sun dips, Also go early if you wanna finish your book as the sunset is always too beautiful to miss ..That badly… umm barely rhymed? (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, after starring opposite Rajkummar Rao in Made in China and John Abraham in RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter, she will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She will also be playing the role of a villain in the film.