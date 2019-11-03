Actor Mouni Roy, who is currently enjoying the success of Made in China, is making heads turn on Sunday morning. The Bengali beauty is known for her sartorial choices and never misses to impress fashion police with her fashion statement. The Brahmastra actor had a relaxing Saturday evening as she went to dine at a restaurant. For the evening, she opted for a pink top with dramatic sleeves and teamed it up with a black skirt. She completed her look with black heels, handbag, subtle makeup and kohl in eyes. Needless to say, she looks hot and trendy in the latest photos.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Cue in *gibberish*Dinning rooms aren’t just about the tables & chairs!@lmanedesigns Style my @anusoru. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



On Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, Mouni shared an adorable post for the king of Bollywood. The duo can be seen posing for a selfie at the airport. While SRK was seen donning a white tee teamed up with a black jacket, Mouni looks hot in collar white top. She captioned the picture as, “Serendipitous The best kinda human there s. Kind loving generous & oh so dapper …. dunno what to wish you except happiness love & health in ampleness. Wishing you a joyous more prosperous journey ahead. Happyyyy birthdayyyyy Sir @iamsrk Really happy to have known you for a minute. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in Made in China opposite Rajkummar Rao. She will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.