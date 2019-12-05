Actor Mouni Roy every time proves that she can don any outfit and can carry it with utmost grace and glamour. After breaking the internet with her hot red gown look, now she has opted for a simple and sexy dress. Taking to Instagram, she shared her array of pictures in a beige-coloured backless dress with umbrella sleeves. She completed her look with subtle makeup, a dash of lipstick and hair styled in loose curls. Needless to say, she looks hot, as always.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Let the blank pages listen to you, coz no one listens better, write yourself a letter, what matters is the size of your heart & strength of your character; dear me you are in the making .. dear me I ll make you proud. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, she has shared her sizzling hot pictures in a shimmery red dress with a deep neckline. For the event, she chose to wear Albina Dyla couture and was styled by Sanjana Batra. Sharing the hot pictures, she wrote, “Dance & jab, dance & jab Outfit @albinadylaofficial Rings @gehnajewellers1 Shoes @stevemaddenindia Styled by @sanjanabatra Assisted by @rupangisharma Makeup @mukeshpatilmakeup Hair @chettiarqueensly @shivamguptaphotography Managed by @nautankichaiti #lastnightforfilmfareglamourandstyleawards. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Dec 4, 2019 at 12:40am PST



Recently, during the interview with Hindustan Times, she spoke about that she still has a long way to go. She said, “I’m trying to pick stories and scripts from whatever offers I have. I’ve worked in TV for nine years and in movies, it’s just my first year, so it’s too early to pass judgment. I feel lucky to have all the four films that I have. Hopefully, Brahmastra would change things for me.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, after starring opposite Rajkummar Rao in Made in China and John Abraham in RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter, she will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She will also be playing the role of a villain in the film.