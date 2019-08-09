There is no moment when Mouni Roy gets captured in a frame without a smile. Couple that with a smashing sense of dressing and you have the perfect package. The Bollywood actor is always dressed to the nines, whether it is a casual outing or a formal event, and her recent look had us all impressed. For a recent event, leaving easy breezy summer pastels behind, Mouni opted for a blue hot dress, which amped up her glamour quotient several notches up.

The Gold actor wore a sexy short flare dress by Appapop. The outfit had a plunging neck, and Mouni Roy paired it with white sneakers and sunglasses. She kept her voluminous naturally wavy hair loose and didn’t over accessorise. The seamless dress is a great option for an evening out or a vacation, as without being over-the-top, it will help you stand out from the crowd.

While sharing the picture, Mouni writes, “Sunflower” on loop ! कल किसका बर्थ्डे हैं ?”

Check Mouni Roy’s hot pic here:

PC: Instagram

Mouni Roy is one of the hottest and talented actors of the industry. She has acted in many popular TV shows including Naagin, Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev, etc. The Gold actor rose to great heights when she portrayed the role of Shivangi in the popular supernatural series Naagin. Then she tried her hands in Bollywood too and made her debut with the movie Gold last year along with Akshay Kumar.