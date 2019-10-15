Actor Mouni Roy is on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Made in China with Rajkummar Rao these days. This also means that her Instagram timeline is filled with her various looks that she’s sporting during the promotional campaigns. In Mouni’s latest post on Instagram, she posted a few pictures in which she was seen rocking a checkered outfit. Always the one to be flaunting a 100 on 100 fashion sense, Mouni wore checks like a pro and looked absolutely stylish.

She picked a checkered mini skirt and a matching long blazer from H&M this time. Mouni teamed her outfit with a black lace cami that totally accentuated her curves and took the look a notch higher. The Naagin-star kept her hair as the highlight of the look. She styled her beautiful tresses in severe curls and kept them open for a natural look. Further, pink-toned lips and smokey eyes completed her day-look. Mouni looked as sexy as ever.

She didn’t caption her post on Instagram and simply let her beauty speak. Mouni’s post looked like:

The actor has been rocking many sultry looks to promote her film lately. Whether it’s a saree, a lehenga, a ruffled dress or a cute mini skirt, Mouni knows how to take her best fashion foot forward always. Check out some of her other stunning looks here:

Mouni and Rajkummar’s chemistry in Made in China has been appreciated after the trailer of the film hit YouTube. The actor plays the role of Rajkummar’s wife in the film. Directed by Mikhil Musale, the film also features Boman Irani and Amyra Dastur in important roles. It’s set to hit the screens on October 25 as the big Diwali release.