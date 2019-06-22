Actor Mouni Roy was recently spotted at Mumbai airport and was snapped by paparazzi. Her pictures made its way to social media and soon people started to troll her. For her latest airport look, she opted for an off-shoulder white short top teamed up with athleisure black pants. She completed her look with printed Louis Vuitton bag and espadrilles. She kept her hair open and wavy and a dash of pink lipstick and a brush of highlighter made her look gorgeous. This time again, she was trolled for going under the knife and people called her ‘plastic’.

Earlier, she opened up about her alleged lip job done and said, “You should check my Instagram post to get your answers.”

Check out her pictures here:

This is how she was trolled:

Earlier, she was brutally trolled after her pictures from Bharat screening went viral. Her photos got the social media world talking about the possible plastic surgeries she may have undergone, and some Instagram users compared her to Rakhi Sawant and late King of Pop Michael Jackson. In the pictures, she can be seen dressed in a neon green jacket and black dress, Though, she made a casual appearance at the screening, her lips seemed to have grabbed all the attention.

“Plastic surgeries ruined her beauty”, “What has happened to her lips?”, “Surgery failed”, “Plastic” and “Botox aunty” were some of the comments on the photographs, apart from comparisons with Rakhi and Michael Jackson who are known to have undergone multiple plastic surgeries.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni is also gearing up for Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. She has bagged herself a special dance number in Salman Khan’s upcoming film Dabangg 3. The song, as revealed by the daily, is on the lines of Munni Badnaam that featured Malaika Arora shaking a leg. The shooting of the song is going to be held at the Vasai studio next week. The setting of the raunchy number has been kept as a small town watering hole.

Apart from these, Mouni has also wrapped up shooting for Mikhil Musale’s Made In China opposite Rajkummar Rao.