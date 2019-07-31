The mid-week blues are already settling in and as we collect ourselves to continue the grind these remaining days, Brahmastra star Mouni Roy treated fans on social media to a hot and sexy picture of hers which immediately worked wonders in lifting the sluggish mood. Seen acing the gym look yet again in athleisure wear, Mouni set fans hearts aflutter.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mouni shared a picture straight out of the gym and can be seen donning a black crop top with a pair of black athleisure wear. Highlighting her look with a tint of luscious pink on her lips, Mouni posed in a sultry way for the camera and let the picture do the talking for itself, leaving the caption bar empty.

Bollywood actor Mouni Roy is one of the hottest and talented actors of the industry. She has acted in many popular TV shows including Naagin, Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev, etc. The Gold actor rose to great heights when she portrayed the role of Shivangi in the popular supernatural series Naagin. Then she tried her hands in Bollywood too and made her debut with the movie Gold last year along with Akshay Kumar.

Mouni, who rose to fame with Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin, has interesting projects under her kitty. She will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She will also be playing the role of a villain in the film. Earlier, talking about it, she said, “I am playing the main villain in the film. I am really looking forward to it. What is more liberating for me is playing different characters that challenge me. I was surprised initially that they wanted me to play the villain. Ayan Mukherji (director) had seen something from Naagin and felt I could play the villain. So you never know what clicks with whom. As an actor, you should be willing to experiment and be versatile otherwise you can’t learn and grow.”