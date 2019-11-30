Gripping fans with her bold and hot look, actor Mouni Roy has shared her throwback picture from her latest beach vacation. Taking to Instagram, she uploaded her photo in a pink-blue sequenced crop top and matching briefs. In the photo, she can be seen enjoying her day on a wooden swing in a beach location. Flaunting her perfectly toned figure, she oozes oomph in the latest picture.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Being greedy, can I be here please? (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:

View this post on Instagram Being greedy , can I be here please ? A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Nov 30, 2019 at 12:57am PST



Earlier, she has uploaded her picture in a cold shoulder mini floral dress enjoying the bright day. In the photo, she can be seen standing and enjoying the day’s breeze during her last vacation in Dubai. With subtle makeup, a pair of shoes and a wide smile on her face, she looks hot, as always. She captioned the photo as, “When the sun comes out #flashbackfriday #lastfriday #whentheskyssoblue #heartstrings #happysongs. (sic)”



Recently, during the interview with Hindustan Times, she spoke about that she still has a long way to go. She said, “I’m trying to pick stories and scripts from whatever offers I have. I’ve worked in TV for nine years and in movies, it’s just my first year, so it’s too early to pass judgment. I feel lucky to have all the four films that I have. Hopefully, Brahmastra would change things for me.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, after starring opposite Rajkummar Rao in Made in China and John Abraham in RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter, she will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She will also be playing the role of a villain in the film.