The upcoming science ficton will see the hot diva, Mouni Roy, playing an antagonist for the first time hence and while it remains to be seen how the star fairs in it, an “unusual” birthday wish was called for, for her Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji. Taking to her Instagram handle, Mouni wished Ayan, sharing some never-seen-before sultry pictures and fans were left swooning.

In the shared pictures, the duo is seen standing on the lavish balconcy of a house, overlooking a sunrise. While ayan was dressed in casuals, Mouni donned a white strap dress which ended just above her thighs. The picture was captioned, “Happy happiest Ayan. May your life forever be remarkable unusual special as u are. Love you @ayan_mukerji (sic).”

Mouni Roy, who rose to fame with her supernatural show Naagin, leaves no stone unturned when it comes to making a fashion statement. This summer, she has given us many summer goals and she is still continuing to do that but with a bit more swag this time. One of the hottest and most talented actors in the industry, Mouni has acted in many popular TV shows including Naagin, Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev, etc. The Gold actor rose to great heights when she portrayed the role of Shivangi in Ekta Kapoor’s popular supernatural series Naagin. Then, she tried her hands in Bollywood too and made her debut with the movie Gold last year along with Akshay Kumar.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Earlier, talking about it, she said, “I am playing the main villain in the film. I am really looking forward to it. What is more liberating for me is playing different characters that challenge me. I was surprised initially that they wanted me to play the villain. Ayan Mukherji (director) had seen something from Naagin and felt I could play the villain. So you never know what clicks with whom. As an actor, you should be willing to experiment and be versatile otherwise you can’t learn and grow.”