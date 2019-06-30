Are you even best friends if you do not bomb and spoil each other’s efforts of a good picture? Well, clearly the millennials including television-turned-Bollywood star Mouni Roy is in that league as she was recently seen flaunting her friend-actress Aamna Sharif‘s sporty nature even after photobombing the beauty’s pictures ahead of the latter’s date night.

Taking to their Instagram handles later, the two divas put up posts with a series of pictures featuring their varied poses and candid and we are left smitten by their bond and sartorial elegance alike. In the shared pictures, Aamna can be seen donning an off-shoulder thigh-length dress with red and pink floral prints, paired with beige heels. Mouni, on the other hand, was seen dressed in a casual denim jacket over a black top paired with denim shorts and Gucci slippers. Both couldn’t stop smiling as they huddled, cozied up and clung to each other in different frames. While Mouni captioned the pictures as, “So I bombed her pictures & the darling that she s , clearly didn’t mind @aamnasharifofficial @imamitkapoor” (sic), Aamna captioned the post as, “No one will ever be as entertained by us as us @imouniroy” (sic) adding chick emojis in between.

View this post on Instagram No one will ever be as entertained by us as us 🐥🐥@imouniroy A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on Jun 29, 2019 at 9:08am PDT

Recently, Mouni, who is beating the heat in her sexy summery clothes and bikini, was once again seen raising the temperature with her sultry video. Making her weekend start on a good note, Mouni shared a seductive video of hers grooving to Ed Sheeran’s romantic track ‘Thinking Out Loud’. Dressed in a black sheer outfit, she flaunted her sexy moves on the song and the video made fans weekend brighter. The video is still going viral and had fetched over 27,000 views in a couple of minutes.

On the work front, Mouni was last seen in RAW opposite John Abraham. She will be next seen in Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.