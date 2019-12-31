Heading out to slay in the gulf just in time for New Year 2020 with her warm company of girlfriends, Brahmastra star Mouni Roy set Dubai on fire with her hotness quotient. Seen posing in the backdrop of a majestic sunset and Dubai eye, Mouni’s latest pictures surely gave fans travel goals.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mouni shared a flood of pictures featuring her in a green frilly skirt paired with a similar coloured tube top. Striking a happy pose before the Burj Khalifa with her best friends flanking her, Mouni captioned the pictures, “Sun, sea, sailing, best friends, vino, laughter, dancing & lots of food, the day was good (sic).” In another post, Mouni was seen catching the sunset as Dubai’s skyline lit up on the horizon vibrantly. Mouni captioned the post as, “Of sonnets & sunsets .. (sic).” Pulling off an “all girls ever,” Mouni was seen posing in her best friend’s borrowed hat as she sat on the edge of the boat. The picture was captioned, “Borrowed 🎩 @anishavarma Outfit @anusoru (sic).”

On the professional front, Mouni is gearing up to play the antagonist in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which is slated for a 2020 release. In one of the interviews, Mouni Roy told that Ayan Mukerji knows a lot about a lot of things. “Obviously, the whole world knows that Ayan is a super little director and he is a brilliant person. Once anyone who has sat down with him knows that he has a beautiful mind”, she added. She further expressed her gratitude towards him for casting her in the dream project.

Earlier, talking about the film, she said, “I am playing the main villain in the film. I am really looking forward to it. What is more liberating for me is playing different characters that challenge me. I was surprised initially that they wanted me to play the villain. Ayan Mukherji (director) had seen something from Naagin and felt I could play the villain. So you never know what clicks with whom. As an actor, you should be willing to experiment and be versatile otherwise you can’t learn and grow.”

The film Brahmastra features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead role. Amitabh Bachchan is also playing an integral part in the film.