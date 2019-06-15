Mouni Roy is one of the hot actors of the industry, who is known for its beautiful leggy, sizzling figure, gorgeous looks, sexy figure, and stunning beauty, all are the outcome of rigorous workout fitness regime. She confesses that her fitness regime and dance is her way of life. She is so beautiful and sexy that the media hardly left anything unturned of her outdoor schedules.

Mouni Roy’s endless barrage of daily yoga poses are creative. Recently, the 33-year-old actor shared a difficult yoga pose ‘pincha mayurasana’ (upside down), balancing her forearms on the floor with back and shoulders straight and one leg straight, another touching the wall.

While sharing the picture, Mouni wrote, “lil bit err’yday! #workinprogress thank you @rahul.p.patel ☺️”.

Take a look at the picture below:

PC: Instagram

The yoga pose ‘Pincha Mayurasana’ improves the strength of your arms and upper back. The pose stretches your neck and calms your brain and helps relieve stress and mild depression.

For the uninitiated, Mouni Roy rose to fame with her television series Naagin, where she played the lead role. She recently made her Bollywood debut with Gold and was applauded for her performance. She keeps treating her fans with stunning pictures of herself, enjoying a fan following of over 8.5 million on Instagram alone.

A few days ago, Mouni Roy was in Banaras for the press conference of her upcoming film Brahmastra. She clicked a few pictures with the film’s director and her best boy-friend Ayan Mukerji.

Brahmastra also has Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Mouni was last seen in RAW- Romeo Akbar Walter with John Abraham and she is also busy with her upcoming film Made In China with Rajkummar Rao.