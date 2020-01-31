Television actor-turned-Bollywood-diva, Mouni Roy is currently in Dubai enjoying her relaxing vacation. With good food and great music, she is having a gala time in the UAE. She is also leaving no stone unturned to treat her fans with her gorgeous pictures from her outing in Dubai. Taking to Instagram today, she has shared her slew of pictures in satin neon dress teamed up with perfect makeup, smokey eyes, a dash of lipstick and hair left open for the tresses to fall back. Undoubtedly, she looks hot and sexy, as always.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Mischief managed by my beauty @sachaserikoff & LOVE !!! outfit by my loveliest @_fashionismyreligion @fmrthestore.” (sic)

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, she has shared her gorgeous pictures in a monochrome outfit and looks hot, as always. In the photos, she can be seen donning a white dress with black leaves printed all over the outfit. The one-shoulder sleeve dress was teamed up with black heels, dewy makeup, highlighted cheeks, a dash of pink lip shade and kohl in eyes. She strikes a pose under the lamp and looks absolutely gorgeous. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Ease dance laze lit’ luck abode & the downtowners!” (sic)

View this post on Instagram Ease dance laze lit’ luck abode and the downtowners ! A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jan 29, 2020 at 7:13am PST



Recently, during the interview with Hindustan Times, she spoke about that she still has a long way to go. She said, “I’m trying to pick stories and scripts from whatever offers I have. I’ve worked in TV for nine years and in movies, it’s just my first year, so it’s too early to pass judgment. I feel lucky to have all the four films that I have. Hopefully, Brahmastra would change things for me.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, after starring opposite Rajkummar Rao in Made in China and John Abraham in RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter, she will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She will also be playing the role of a villain in the film.