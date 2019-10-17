Mouni Roy and Rajkummar Rao are leaving no stone unturned to promote their film Made in China. In the midst of hectic promotions, they always take out time to groove to Bollywood tracks and in the most hilarious way. After taking the internet by storm with Valam song, now the duo can be seen grooving to ‘Rukmini Rukmini’ in a bid to promote their characters Raghu and Rukmini respectively.

In the video, Mouni comes out of the drapes and Rajkummar starts grooving to the song and their expressions are just priceless. The clip will leave you splits with their perfect comic timings and killer dance moves.

While Mouni looks gorgeous in white top with bow on it teamed up with denim and white heels, Rajkummar can be seen sporting casual look in red t-shirt and black trousers.

The video has gone viral on social media and has fetched over four lakh views within a few hours. Sharing the video, Mouni wrote, “The secret #MIC high school musical starring @rajkummar_rao & me! #Raghu #Rukmini (sic)”

Watch the video here:



Earlier, Rajkummar has shared a video where he can be seen dancing to their latest song in the hotel corridor and their hilarious moves is a must-watch. While Mouni Roy looks ethereal in white saree, Rajkummar looks dapper in semi-formal wear. In the video, Rajkummar’s funny antics and different emotions portrayed in a funny way will tickle your bones.



Meanwhile, Made in China is a quirky comedy film based on the life of a struggling Gujarati businessman, Raghu (Rajkummar Rao), who embarks on a journey to China in order to make his business flourish. Apart from Mouni and Rajkummar, the film features a stellar star cast Boman Irani, Sumeet Vyas, Amyra Dastur, Paresh Rawal and Gajraj Rao in other important roles.