Mouni Roy and Rajkummar Rao are leaving no stone unturned to promote their forthcoming film Made in China. Now, hitting at their next song of the film, the duo grooved to Govinda’s popular song ‘O Lal Dupatte Wali’ from the film Aankhen. Taking to Instagram, Mouni and Rajkummar can be seen hilariously grooving to the song and it is the best thing on the internet today.

In the video, Rajkummar can be seen wearing a red suit and looks dapper, as always. Mouni looks hot in black saree teamed up with smokey eyes and subtle makeup.

Sharing the video, Mouni wrote, “What do ya ll think should be our next song? @rajkummar_rao 🤔 #repost @rajkummar_rao. पेश करते हैं। रघु और रुक्मिणी के संग 90’s के रंग। #EntertainmentKaJugaad. @imouniroy #MadeInChina #IndiaKaJugaad. (sic)”

Watch the video here:



Earlier, Mouni shared a video flaunting her hot thumkas on their latest song ‘Naari Naari’ from the film with choreographer Melvin Louis. In the caption, she reveals that she doesn’t remember a single step from the song and is trying to remember it and dancing it all away without the ‘hook up’ steps. Dressed in a black crop top and lose denim, she looks gorgeous, as always. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Can we please ignore the fact that I don’t remember one single step and thinking really hard & dancing all of it except the hook step maybe @melvinlouis please teach me properly with a lot of time next time! Thank you for your version of #NariNari. Where s yours? @ruelhiphop. (sic)”



Talking about the film, Made in China is a quirky comedy film based on the life of a struggling Gujarati businessman, Raghu (Rajkummar Rao), who embarks on a journey to China in order to make his business flourish. Apart from Mouni and Rajkummar, the film features a stellar star cast Boman Irani, Sumeet Vyas, Amyra Dastur, Paresh Rawal and Gajraj Rao in other important roles.