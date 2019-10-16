Mouni Roy and Rajkummar Rao groove to their latest romantic track titled ‘Valam’ from the upcoming film Made in China. Taking out some time from the crazy promotions of the film, the duo was seen having some fun and in the most hilarious way possible. In the video, Rajkummar’s funny antics and different emotions portrayed in a funny way will tickle your bones.

In the video, Rajkummar and Mouni can be seen grooving to their latest song in the hotel corridor and their hilarious moves is a must-watch. While Mouni Roy looks ethereal in white saree, Rajkummar looks dapper in semi-formal wear.

The video has gone viral on social media and has fetched over four lakh views within a few hours. Fans have flooded the post with appreciating comments and some have also called the next ‘King of Bollywood’ after Shah Rukh Khan.

Sharing the video, Rajkummar wrote, “#MadeInChina #Valam #MadeInChina 25th October. #Diwali2019 @imouniroy. (sic)”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram #Valam #MadeInChina 25th October. #Diwali2019 @imouniroy A post shared by Raj Kummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao) on Oct 15, 2019 at 7:19am PDT



Earlier, Mouni has uploaded a video where the actors can be seen dancing to Govinda’s popular song ‘O Lal Dupatte Wali’ from the film Aankhen. In the video, Rajkummar can be seen wearing a red suit and looks dapper, as always. Mouni looks hot in black saree teamed up with smokey eyes and subtle makeup. Sharing the video, Mouni wrote, “What do ya ll think should be our next song? @rajkummar_rao #repost @rajkummar_rao. पेश करते हैं। रघु और रुक्मिणी के संग 90’s के रंग। #EntertainmentKaJugaad. @imouniroy #MadeInChina #IndiaKaJugaad. (sic)”



Meanwhile, Made in China is a quirky comedy film based on the life of a struggling Gujarati businessman, Raghu (Rajkummar Rao), who embarks on a journey to China in order to make his business flourish. Apart from Mouni and Rajkummar, the film features a stellar star cast Boman Irani, Sumeet Vyas, Amyra Dastur, Paresh Rawal and Gajraj Rao in other important roles.