Mumbai: Mouni Roy’s ethnic attires have never failed to floor us! The Bollywood diva, who is all geared up for her upcoming release, ‘Made in China’ opposite Rajkummar Rao, keeps treating her fans with stunning pics of her. While we are still getting over her ‘Bong bala’ style that she flaunted on Durga Puja, the actress has dropped new pictures for her fans to drool over.

On Tuesday, the diva chose a traditional outfit while promoting her movie on the sets of dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9. The actress looked resplendent in a gorgeous peach-hued lehenga with vibrant floral embroidery. She completed this perfect look with a stylish dupatta with frills and let her hair down in loose curls.

The gorgeous lehenga is the creation of Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor, which will make for a classic Diwali look.

Check out these looks shared by the actress on her official Instagram profile which has left us wanting for more:

The movie, Made in China, features Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy in the lead roles. Boman Irani, Paresh Rawal, Gajraj Rao, Sumeet Vyas, Amyra Dastur and others also star in the movie in pivotal roles. It is scheduled to be released on October 25, 2019.

Mouni will be next seen in Ayan Mukherji’s superhero film ‘Brahmastra’, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Brahmastra is slated to hit the theatre screens next year.