The festive season is seeing celebrities flaunt their sartorial best but setting the Internet on fire this Dussehra are latest smouldering pictures of Made In China star Mouni Roy who is seen rocking the nude saree look like never before. Flooding the Internet with pictures of her latest look, the Naagin fame star set fans swooning.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mouni shared the pictures where she can be seen donning a nude-shade saree with similar coloured blouse having dramatic sleeves. Sporting sequins all over the pallu, Mouni’s saree looks too chic yet festive-must-have for your wardrobe. Twirling back a few strands of her mid-parted hair to flaunt a pair of heavy earrings, Mouni kept her makeup nude too except for a dab of luscious pint tint on the lips. She captioned the pictures as, “a saree girl forever (sic)” and “Some chaos , some poetry (sic)”.

Check out Mouni Roy’s latest pictures for Made In China’s promotions here:

View this post on Instagram Some chaos , some poetry A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Oct 7, 2019 at 10:26am PDT

Bollywood actor Mouni Roy is one of the hottest and talented actors of the industry. She has acted in many popular TV shows including Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev, etc. The Gold actor rose to great heights when she portrayed the role of Shivangi in the popular supernatural series Naagin. Then she tried her hands in Bollywood too and made her debut with the movie Gold last year along with Akshay Kumar.

After starring opposite John Abraham in RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter, she will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She will also be playing the role of a villain in the film.

Apart from this, Mouni also has Made in China opposite Rajkummar Rao in her kitty. The versatile actor Rajkummar Rao and Bollywood sensation Mouni Roy are touted to land in a soup or so their first looks from Made In China claim. The latest song, Odhani, from Mikhil Musale-directorial is already making waves on the chartbuster. The film features Rajkummar essaying the role of a struggling Gujarati businessman. Mouni will play his feisty wife. It will mark the Bollywood debut of Gujarati director Mikhil Musale, whose 2016 thriller-drama Wrong Side Raju bagged the National Award for Best Feature Film in Gujarati. The movie is slated for a Diwali release this year.