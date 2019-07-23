Mouni Roy has sent her Instagram followers into a frenzy after she shared a hot and peppy look in all black flaunting her incredibly toned figure. Simply captioned, “Who else would I be sending my pictures to ? 🤔”, the 33-year-old who was last seen in Romeo Akbar Walter, showed off highlighted physique as she rocked a black, two-piece. It featured a leather loose pant with a crop top and what enhanced her look was her minimal makeup.

Mouni Roy is considered to be one of the most beautiful and popular actors of the entertainment industry. After establishing her career in TV, she has now become a known name in Bollywood too post her debut in the movie Gold last year. Her pictures on the Instagram handle will definitely set the internet on fire.

Check Mouni Roy’s hot picture:

Recently, Mouni Roy made her fans go gaga over her dancing skills in Nach Baliye 9. She flaunted her killer moves while grooving to Kalank’s song Ghar More Pardesiya. It was Mouni’s opening act on the show and she introduced the contestants along with Salman Khan.

Mouni Roy will be seen in the upcoming movie Brahmastra which also features Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Akkineni Nagarjuna and in the lead roles. She will also be seen in the movie Made In China alongside Rajkummar Rao and Boman Irani in the lead roles.