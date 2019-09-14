Living weekend exactly as it should be by letting your hair down and hanging your boots up is an underrated concept yet living this cliche in the most sultry way is Made In China star Mouni Roy who set the temperatures soaring with her latest pool picture. Giving fans a sneak peek into her hot and sexy pool fun, Mouni set fans drooling over her viral picture.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mouni shared the picture where she can be seen donning a blue and white bikini as she posed from inside the pool waters and held out a flower for the camera with another one dangling behind her ear and wet hair. The picture was captioned, “Work 9 to 5 then I dip , you dip , we all dip *insert white flower emoji* (sic).”

Bollywood actor Mouni Roy is one of the hottest and talented actors of the industry. She has acted in many popular TV shows including Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev, etc. The Gold actor rose to great heights when she portrayed the role of Shivangi in the popular supernatural series Naagin. Then she tried her hands in Bollywood too and made her debut with the movie Gold last year along with Akshay Kumar.

After starring opposite John Abraham in RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter, she will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She will also be playing the role of a villain in the film.

Apart from this, Mouni also has Made in China opposite Rajkummar Rao in her Kitty. The versatile actor Rajkummar Rao and Bollywood sensation Mouni Roy are touted to land in a soup or so their first looks from Made In China claim. Ahead of the trailer, which is slated to drop soon, the lead actors of the Mikhil Musale-directorial shared a teaser and fans were edgy with excitement. The film features Rajkummar essaying the role of a struggling Gujarati businessman. Mouni will play his feisty wife. It will mark the Bollywood debut of Gujarati director Mikhil Musale, whose 2016 thriller-drama Wrong Side Raju bagged the National Award for Best Feature Film in Gujarati. The movie is slated for a Diwali release this year.