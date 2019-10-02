Surprising fans with a mid-week treat, Made In China star Mouni Roy gave them a glimpse of her sultry dance video on Odhani song with choreographer Sonali Bhadauria which is enough to brush aside our blues. Taking to her Instagram handle, Mouni reposted Sonali’s video which will soon be launching on the latter’s viral YouTube channel.

The shared video shows the two twinning in black ensembles and energetically grooving to the beats of the song. The video features Mouni Roy dancing to "Odhani" from Made In China with choreographer Sonali Bhadauria.

Bollywood actor Mouni Roy is one of the hottest and talented actors of the industry. She has acted in many popular TV shows including Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev, etc. The Gold actor rose to great heights when she portrayed the role of Shivangi in the popular supernatural series Naagin. Then she tried her hands in Bollywood too and made her debut with the movie Gold last year along with Akshay Kumar.

After starring opposite John Abraham in RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter, she will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She will also be playing the role of a villain in the film.

Apart from this, Mouni also has Made in China opposite Rajkummar Rao in her kitty. The versatile actor Rajkummar Rao and Bollywood sensation Mouni Roy are touted to land in a soup or so their first looks from Made In China claim. The latest song, Odhani, from Mikhil Musale-directorial is already making waves on the chartbuster. The film features Rajkummar essaying the role of a struggling Gujarati businessman. Mouni will play his feisty wife. It will mark the Bollywood debut of Gujarati director Mikhil Musale, whose 2016 thriller-drama Wrong Side Raju bagged the National Award for Best Feature Film in Gujarati. The movie is slated for a Diwali release this year.