Bollywood actor Mouni Roy is one of the hottest and talented actors of the industry. She has acted in many popular TV shows including Naagin, Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev, etc. The Gold actor rose to great heights when she portrayed the role of Shivangi in the popular supernatural series Naagin. Then she tried her hands in Bollywood too and made her debut with the movie Gold last year along with Akshay Kumar. Recently, Mouni Roy has added a picture of herself on her Instagram handle and we can’t take our eyes off the sexy actor. Mouni looked sensuously hot in this pink colour satin dress. She completed her look with shimmery makeup and kept her hair open.
Check pic here:
PC: Instagram
A few days back, she was seen beating the heat in the pool as she posed in a blue and white bikini. Sharing the picture on Instagram, she captioned it, “Weather forecast for today!” Well, she sure knows how to beat the heat. Mouni has more than eight million followers on Instagram and the actor makes sure she keeps them updated with their doings.
PC: Instagram
Mouni, who rose to fame with Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin, has interesting projects under her kitty. She will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She will also be playing the role of a villain in the film. Earlier, talking about it, she said, “I am playing the main villain in the film. I am really looking forward to it. What is more liberating for me is playing different characters that challenge me. I was surprised initially that they wanted me to play the villain. Ayan Mukherji (director) had seen something from Naagin and felt I could play the villain. So you never know what clicks with whom. As an actor, you should be willing to experiment and be versatile otherwise you can’t learn and grow.”