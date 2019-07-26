Bollywood actor Mouni Roy is one of the hottest and talented actors of the industry. She has acted in many popular TV shows including Naagin, Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev, etc. The Gold actor rose to great heights when she portrayed the role of Shivangi in the popular supernatural series Naagin. Then she tried her hands in Bollywood too and made her debut with the movie Gold last year along with Akshay Kumar. Recently, Mouni Roy has added a picture of herself on her Instagram handle and we can’t take our eyes off the sexy actor. Mouni looked sensuously hot in this pink colour satin dress. She completed her look with shimmery makeup and kept her hair open.

Check pic here:

PC: Instagram

A few days back, she was seen beating the heat in the pool as she posed in a blue and white bikini. Sharing the picture on Instagram, she captioned it, “Weather forecast for today!” Well, she sure knows how to beat the heat. Mouni has more than eight million followers on Instagram and the actor makes sure she keeps them updated with their doings.

PC: Instagram