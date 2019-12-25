Television-turned-Bollywood actor Mouni Roy has set the Internet on fire this evening as she has shared her sizzling hot picture in a red bikini. The Brahmastra actor is currently vacationing at a beach location and has flaunted her curvaceous bikini body. Taking to Instagram, she has shared her sultry pictures in a hot red bikini as she walks and runs by the beachside.

She has teamed up her look with a matching long shrug, sunglasses, subtle makeup and a dash of lipstick. Looks like, Mouni is all set to enjoy this holiday season in her own style.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Sometimes music makes me arch my back & dance the hell out even without a dance floor . Beach day = happy happy. (sic)”

Needless to say, she looks ultra-hot in the pictures and it will make you go weak in the knees.

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, she has uploaded her photos from the Christmas dinner. In the photos, she can be seen donning a plunging neckline floral white dress teamed up with subtle makeup, a dash of lipstick and messy hair. She enjoys her evening with a glass of wine and strikes a pose beside the Christmas tree at a restaurant. Sharing the pictures, she wished her fans ‘Meer Christmas’. She wrote, “merry merry you all & happpyyyyy holidayssss. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram merry merry you all 🎄❤️ & happpyyyyy holidayssss xx A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Dec 24, 2019 at 10:53am PST



Meanwhile, on the work front, after starring opposite Rajkummar Rao in Made in China and John Abraham in RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter, she will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She will also be playing the role of a villain in the film.