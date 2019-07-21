Mouni Roy recently made her fans go gaga over her dancing skills as the actor showed off some serious killer moves while grooving to Kalank’s song Ghar More Pardesiya on the ninth edition of popular dance reality shows Nach Bailye. Mouni did an opening act on the show and introduced the contestants along with Salman Khan.

Mouni Roy has won the hearts of the audience with her acting skill and had proved herself on TV as well as in the film. She is a trained classical dancer and never misses a chance to show off her skills.

She shared her candid dance pictures from the show in white lehenga and looks radiant as always. The social media handle of Star Plus also shares Mouni’s dance video and we must say she will keep you hooked. Her moves are simply mind-blowing.

While sharing the pictures on Instagram, Mouni writes, “Dancescapes 🦢 Please tune in to #NachBaliye at 8 pm @starplus thankooo my dearest @star.aniljha”.

Take a look here:

Meanwhile, Mouni Roy will be next seen in Made In China, which also stars Rajkummar Rao in a lead role. The film is directed by Mikhil Musale and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. The film will feature Rajkummar Rao as a struggling Gujarati businessman and Mouni Roy as a feisty wife. It marks the Bollywood debut of Gujarati director Mikhil Musale, whose 2016 thriller-drama Wrong Side Raju bagged the National Award for Best Feature Film in Gujarati. The film is slated to release on August 30.