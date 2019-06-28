Mouni Roy, who is beating the heat in her sexy summery clothes and bikini, is once again raising the temperature with her latest sultry video. Making her weekend start on a good note, she recently shared a seductive video of hers grooving to Ed Sheeran’s romantic track ‘Thinking Out Loud’. Dressed in a black sheer outfit, she flaunts her sexy moves on the song and the video will make your weekend brighter.

The video is going viral and has fetched over 27,000 views in a couple of minutes. Sharing the video, she captioned it, “pine & ginger @sashajairam. (sic)”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram pine & ginger @sashajairam A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jun 28, 2019 at 5:28am PDT



Earlier today, she has also shared another sultry video in a black outfit teamed up with a white shrug. She captioned it, “Waking up to the rains creating music How snuggly s the weather today :): @sashajairam (sic).”



Lately, she also shared her picture in a pink striped crop top and skirt teamed up with white sneakers. In the photos, she can be seen standing on a wooden stand as poses sexily for the camera. “Unnecessary ! @fmrthestore @fashionismyrelegion”, she captioned it.

View this post on Instagram Unnecessary ! @fmrthestore @fashionismyrelegion A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jun 27, 2019 at 5:48am PDT



A few days back, she was seen beating the heat in the pool as she posed in a black and white bikini. Sharing the picture on Instagram, she captioned it, “It’s a smile, it’s a kiss , it’s a sip of wine , it’s summer time🥂.” Well, she sure knows how to beat the heat. Mouni has more than eight million followers on Instagram and the actor makes sure she keeps them updated with their doings.



On the work front, Mouni was last seen in RAW opposite John Abraham. She will be next seen in Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.