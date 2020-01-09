Bollywood actor Mouni Roy had a productive 2019 where she featured in the comedy-drama Made In China alongside Rajkummar Rao, Paresh Rawal and Boman Irani. She is an avid social media user and often shares her pictures on Instagram which break the internet, sending netizens into a tizzy.

Mouni recently shared her vacations pictures from Dubai and we must say she is looking pristine. After sharing a beautiful picture of her sitting on a dream-catcher, the actor shared another pic where she is posing in front of a graffiti wall.

Mouni Roy’s look is all that fans need to drive away their mid-week blues. Here is a glimpse of Mouni Roy’s photo that is making her fans go crazy. She captioned the pic as, “Big chairs & dream catchers 🙆🏻‍♀️ #tb”. She is sporting a white long-slit one-piece dress in the image. To make the look stand out, she has not paired any accessory, just simple footwear along with her outfit. The actor has kept it simple on the makeup front as well and used only lipstick and a light touchup to embrace the natural beauty.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram big chairs & dream catchers 🙆🏻‍♀️ #tb A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jan 8, 2020 at 5:20am PST



A few days ago, Mouni was enjoying her evening at Nikki Beach, Dubai and had left fans crazy. She had shared her couple of pictures in a white dress where she was seen sitting and smiling on a swing chair at the beach. With sandy beach and sunset in the background, she looked stunning, as always.

On the work front, Mouni was last seen in ‘Made In China’ opposite Rajkummar Rao. Next, she will be seen in ‘Brahmastra’ which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. ‘Brahmastra’ happens to be the first part of the trilogy, produced by Dharma Productions. The film will hit the screens next year. Mouni, who won a million hearts as ‘Naagin’ in small screens will be seen playing a negative role in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’.