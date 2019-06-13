Television and Bollywood actor Mouni Roy, who is currently riding high on success with back to back films such as Gold and Romeo Akbar Walter, is currently in Varanasi with the team of Brahmastra for the press conference. Pictures and videos of co-stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna Akkineni and director Ayan Mukerji from the sets have been doing the rounds on the Internet. After the press conference, Mouni Roy took to Instagram to share cosy pictures with ‘best boy-friend’ Ayan Mukerji and captioned it as, “Your mind s so open your brains will fall out”😬 ~ One nerd to another 💕! #Favorite.”

Mouni and Ayan can be seen hugging in joy together. In pics, the Gold actor can be seen donning a pastel green saree with pink-golden borders. On the other hand, Ayan looks dapper in basic grey t-shirt paired with cargos. There is one more thing which we can’t take our eyes off is- best friend Mandira Bedi’s comment on her pic. She writes, “Your expressions are priceless! There is so much love there ❤️.”

Is Mandira actually confirming their relationship??

Take a look at the pictures of Mouni Roy and Ayan Mukerji:

Take a look at Brahmastra’s press conference pictures:

Team #Brahmastra at a press conference in Varanasi 💛 pic.twitter.com/3lpC1tkar8 — Alia Bhatt’s Planet (@AliaCluster) June 12, 2019

In one of the interviews, Mouni Roy told that Ayan Mukerji knows a lot about a lot of things. “Obviously, the whole world knows that Ayan is a super little director and he is a brilliant person. Once anyone who has sat down with him knows that he has a beautiful mind”, she added. She further expressed her gratitude towards him for casting her in the dream project.

However, superstar Amitabh Bachchan who is also a part of the film was not present at the event. Nagarjuna was also present for the Bulgaria shooting schedule last year and Brahmastra producer Karan Johar had given him a grand welcome on social media.