Actor Mouni Roy is known for her bold and sartorial choices. She every time makes a fashion statement and impresses the fashion police with her gorgeous avatars. Now, taking social media by storm and breaking the internet, she has uploaded her photos in a thigh-high slit dress and looks absolutely hot and sexy in the pictures. Striking a sultry pose, she flaunts her perfectly toned figure in the black dress. She completed her look with smokey eyes, high heels, subtle makeup and a dash of lip shade.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Feeling feline ! @deme_love_ x @ceriz_fashion Styled by @rishika_devnani Make and hair by @chettiaralbert @chettiarqueensly Managed by @nautankichaiti 📸 By @tina_motwani #MatrimonialAnonymous #audiblesuno. (sic)”

Her pictures have fetched over three lakh likes and thousands of comments applauding her look.

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, she has shared her selfies in a white bathrob teamed up with winged eyeliner, makeup and lipstick. She captioned the photos, “The usual hustle ! (sic)”

View this post on Instagram The usual hustle ! A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Dec 10, 2019 at 5:06am PST



Recently, during the interview with Hindustan Times, she spoke about that she still has a long way to go. She said, “I’m trying to pick stories and scripts from whatever offers I have. I’ve worked in TV for nine years and in movies, it’s just my first year, so it’s too early to pass judgment. I feel lucky to have all the four films that I have. Hopefully, Brahmastra would change things for me.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, after starring opposite Rajkummar Rao in Made in China and John Abraham in RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter, she will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She will also be playing the role of a villain in the film.