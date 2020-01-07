Actor Mouni Roy is currently vacationing in Dubai and has started her year with a relaxing holiday. Enjoying her evening at Mikki Beach, she has left no stone unturned to flaunt her sartorial choice and a beautiful sunset. Taking to Instagram, she has shared her couple of pictures in a white dress. She can be seen sitting and smiling on a swing chair at the beach. With sandy beach and sunset in the background, she looks stunning, as always.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “The Classic I love you, Do you love me too ? #thepaintedskyandI #cozmomemtsbecomememories #OfSonnetsAndSunsets. (sic)”

Take a look at the pictures here:



Earlier, she has uploaded her pictures in a brown pantsuit teamed up with a strapless black top and matching heels. With smokey eyes, subtle makeup, highlighted cheeks and a dash of lip gloss, she strikes a sexy pose and it will leave you ogling over her. Sharing the post, she mentioned the people behind her look. She wrote, “@_fashionismyreligion @fmrthestore @chettiarqueensly @chettiaralbert @nautankichaiti @ujjwal_ahluwalia haring the post, she mentioned the people behind her look. She wrote, g h smokey eyes, subtle makeup, highlighted cheeks and a @mukhar_roy #firstworkday2020 #gratitude. (sic)”



Recently, during the interview with Hindustan Times, she spoke about that she still has a long way to go. She said, “I’m trying to pick stories and scripts from whatever offers I have. I’ve worked in TV for nine years and in movies, it’s just my first year, so it’s too early to pass judgment. I feel lucky to have all the four films that I have. Hopefully, Brahmastra would change things for me.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, after starring opposite Rajkummar Rao in Made in China and John Abraham in RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter, she will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She will also be playing the role of a villain in the film.