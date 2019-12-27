Actor Mouni Roy, who is currently vacationing at a picturesque location along with her girl gang, is all set to ring the New Year bash. Taking to Instagram today, she has shared her sultry pictures while relaxing and reading a book on the beachside. In the photos, she can be seen donning a black pullover teamed up with sunglasses, subtle makeup and a dash of lipstick as she sits on the lounger and clicks selfies. Needless to say, she looks ultra hot and sexy in the photos and you can’t get your eyes off her.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Today’s weather report – donot forget to carry a sweater for your beachwear coz you ll need it while the sun dips, Also go early if you wanna finish your book as the sunset is always too beautiful to miss ..That badly… umm barely rhymed ? (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, she has shared her array of photos in an off-shoulder backless blue shimmery mini dress. For the glam, she opted for smokey eyes, kohl in eyes, subtle makeup and a dash of nude lipstick. With dewy makeup and highlighted cheeks, she looks stunning, as always. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Before the carb fest ! @officialsandipssingh catching me’ mood ! my darl @_fashionismyreligion @fmrthestore. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, after starring opposite Rajkummar Rao in Made in China and John Abraham in RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter, she will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She will also be playing the role of a villain in the film.