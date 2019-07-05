Bollywood actor Mouni Roy is known for her exceptional dance moves and killer performances. She usually shares her dance videos from the rehearsal room and this time Mouni was missing her dance so much that she shared an old dance video. In the clip, the Gold actor is grooving sensuously to ‘Crazy Kiya Re’ from Dhoom 2.

Mouni Roy looked enchanting in all black as she performed with her friend. She wrote a beautiful caption- “I miss being in a rehearsal hall. Miss learning something new 😓”.

Apart from bringing an actor par excellence, Mouni Roy also pens down poems, takes to sketching every once in a while and dances whenever she gets time. This is not the first time that the actor has shared a video of her dancing. Check out the video below.

Watch Mouni Roy’s video here:

View this post on Instagram I miss being in a rehearsal hall. Miss learning something new 😓 A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jul 5, 2019 at 2:20am PDT