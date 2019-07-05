Mouni first made her entry into the world of acting with Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She later went on to win over the hearts of the viewers with her role as Shivanya in the supernatural thriller titled Naagin.
She is currently in Bulgaria shooting for her upcoming film, Brahmastra, helmed by Ayan Mukerji, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead. She is expected to play a negative character in the film. The film is expected to release on August 15, 2019. Besides, she will also be seen as Akshay Kumar’s on-screen wife in Reema Kagti’s Gold that’s slated to release on Independence Day this year.