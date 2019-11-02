TV actor Mouni Roy has always been very particular about her pictures and poses. The diva who just got free from promoting her film Made in China, recently uploaded a series of pictures from Halloween party. The Gold actor looked smoking hot and pretty in her blingy short dress with black feathers in her sleeves. She wrote “ZIGGY STARDUST’s GOTH SISTER⚡️✨💫 Made by my dearest @anusoru looooove you! #Halloween🎃.”

Mouni Roy completed the look with straight hair, a pair of black heels and face painted with silver sparkles. Her sexy poses are to die for.

Have a look at Mouni Roy’s sizzling pictures:



Recently, Mouni Roy’s film Made in China was released and it could not show anything special at the box office. The actor has been paired with Rajkummar Rao in the film that witnessed a Box Office clash with Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4 and Taapsee Pannu’s Saand Ki Aankh.

View this post on Instagram EVERYTHING👭 @anishavarma Happy Halloween 🎃 A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Oct 31, 2019 at 3:13pm PDT

Made in China is Mouni’s third film after she made her Bollywood debut with Gold last year opposite Akshay Kumar. She was then seen opposite John Abraham in Raw-Romeo Akbar Walter that released earlier this year. Post Made in China, Mouni has got Brahmastra in the pipeline. She has also done a special dance number in Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3.