Mouni Roy is having the time of her life and her Instagram photos say it all. Mouni gained fame after starring in the television series Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (2007). She recently made her big Bollywood debut with Gold where she played Akshay Kumar’s love interest. She is currently gearing up for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra where she will be seen with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Mouni, an avid social media user, keeps treating her fans with stunning pictures of herself and once again she has posted another jaw-dropping still on Instagram. Flaunting her curves, she posed in a black and white bikini.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, she captioned it, “It’s a smile, it’s a kiss , it’s a sip of wine , it’s summer time🥂.” Well, she sure knows how to beat the heat. Mouni has more than eight million followers on Instagram and the actor makes sure she keeps them updated with their doings.

After a while, she shared more pictures of her posing in a red and white striped crop top and long skirt. She captioned it, “Unnecessary !”.

View this post on Instagram Unnecessary ! @fmrthestore @fashionismyrelegion A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jun 27, 2019 at 5:48am PDT

Mouni Roy is gearing up for her upcoming film Brahmastra alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Akkineni Nagarjuna.