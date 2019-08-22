Television turned Bollywood actor Mouni Roy is currently vacationing in Netherlands, Amsterdam and is giving major travel goals to her fans. From cycling on the streets to having a riverside lunch to her outings, she has left her fans in envy. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her gorgeous pictures in pink satin dress teamed up with a beige coloured jacket and black boots. She accessorised her look with sunglasses, subtle makeup and hair styled in soft curls.

In the first post, she can be seen sitting at the riverside cafe for her Thursday lunch. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Meanwhile, set the table, also; lunch pl! (sic)”

In another pictures, she poses at the Windmilla village with river and windmill at the background. She captioned it as, “Mandatorily @_fashionismyreligion @fmrthestore. (sic)”

The photos have fetched over one lakh likes within a few hours and still counting.

Earlier, she posted her pictures in a sexy black dress teamed up with a black jacket and long boots. She can be seen taking a bicycle ride on the streets of Netherlands. She captioned it as, “Life … either a big bag of adventure or nothing@_fashionismyreligion @fmrthestore. (sic)”

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Earlier, talking about it, she said, “I am playing the main villain in the film. I am really looking forward to it. What is more liberating for me is playing different characters that challenge me. I was surprised initially that they wanted me to play the villain. Ayan Mukherji (director) had seen something from Naagin and felt I could play the villain. So you never know what clicks with whom. As an actor, you should be willing to experiment and be versatile otherwise you can’t learn and grow.”