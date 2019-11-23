Actor Mouni Roy is a fashionista and has often proved her style statement with her sartorial choices. Taking up the glamour a top-notch high, she is often appreciated for her looks and never misses to impress the fashion police. Now, taking to Instagram this morning, she has shared her plethora of pictures in a sky blue pantsuit teamed up with sunglasses, subtle makeup and a dash of pink nude lipstick. She has accessorised her look with a bracelet and white sports shoes. Striking a pose in the car, she looks stunning, as always.

She captioned the pictures as, “@_fashionismyreligion he captioned the pictures as, es. Striking a pose in the car, she looks stunning, as always.

e has accessorised her look with @fmrthestore #workworkwork . (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram 💙 @_fashionismyreligion @fmrthestore #workworkwork … A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Nov 22, 2019 at 3:38pm PST



Earlier, she has shared a couple of pictures with her friend Vanessa B Walia as they went out for an outing and looked hot in all black dress. While Mouni can be seen clad in a mini black dress teamed up with black boots, her friend Vanessa can be seen wearing a beige-coloured dress. Sharing the post, Mouni wrote, “Love & no other drugs!! (sic)”

View this post on Instagram Love & no other drugs!!🧡🖤 @vanessabwalia A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Nov 22, 2019 at 1:41am PST

Recently, during the interview with Hindustan Times, she spoke about that she still has a long way to go. She said, “I’m trying to pick stories and scripts from whatever offers I have. I’ve worked in TV for nine years and in movies, it’s just my first year, so it’s too early to pass judgment. I feel lucky to have all the four films that I have. Hopefully, Brahmastra would change things for me.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, after starring opposite Rajkummar Rao in Made in China and John Abraham in RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter, she will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She will also be playing the role of a villain in the film.