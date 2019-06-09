They say good friends, good books and a sleepy conscience are the way to an ideal life and Brahmastra star Alia Bhatt has all of them or so it seems from the latest news. Making her look forward to the weekend, Alia’s Brahmastra co-star Mouni Roy gifted her a token of their friendship through a thoughtful gift and fans couldn’t keep calm over the blossoming bond between the two.

Taking to her Instagram handle later, Alia shared an image of the presents and captioned it, “Prezzies from my dear dear Moun .. Thank you beautyyyyyyy” and smeared it with red heart emojis. Resharing her story on her profile, Mouni replied, “So glad you like em. Another reading list on the way . . Love you, you belle !” (sic).

Check Mouni Roy’s story here:

Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for the release of Ayan Mukerji directorial sci-fi thriller Brahmastra. She was spotted along with co-actor and beau Ranbir Kapoor at Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi to seek blessings ahead of the film’s release. A picture of the couple posing with fans took the internet by storm. In the still, the duo was seen posing with fans as Alia donned a yellow salwar suit and aced the no makeup look while Ranbir, on the other hand, sported a white kurta. They will reportedly be shooting there for 20 days at key locations like Ramnagar Fort and Chet Singh Fort.

Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions the film also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Mouni Roy plays the villian in the movie. Earlier set to release in December 2019, the makers have now pushed the release date to sometime in summer 2020.