Actor Mouni Roy has spent her Christmas NGO children born with Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). She was applauded for her gesture and had a great time with the kids. Soon after that, she went out for Christmas dinner and shared pictures from the outing. In the photos, she can be seen doing a plunging neckline floral white dress teamed up with subtle makeup, a dash of lipstick and messy hair.

She enjoys her evening with a glass of wine and strikes a pose beside the Christmas tree at a restaurant. Sharing the pictures, she wished her fans ‘Meer Christmas’. She wrote, “merry merry you all & happpyyyyy holidayssss. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram merry merry you all 🎄❤️ & happpyyyyy holidayssss xx A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Dec 24, 2019 at 10:53am PST



Earlier, she has spent an entire evening with the kids fulfilling each child’s wish and making everyone dance and also playing games with them. Talking to IANS about the gesture, she said, “It is of utmost importance to spread awareness about HIV and the taboos around it. This misconception, of HIV being spread by touching, needs to go. These kids deserve to be cared for and be given the same respect any human being gets in society. They are as normal as we are. I felt so good today. It was a lovely evening spent with innocent souls as I got reminded of my secret santa days and I couldn’t feel happier turning Santa for all these kids.”



Meanwhile, on the work front, after starring opposite Rajkummar Rao in Made in China and John Abraham in RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter, she will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She will also be playing the role of a villain in the film.