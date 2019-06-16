Television and Bollywood actor Mouni Roy is spending her Sunday munching to her favourite food and watching India vs Pakistan match. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her picture in a comfortable white gown teamed up with minimal makeup, kohl in eyes and silver bangles. She munches french fries and root for team India as she watches the much-anticipated match. Undoubtedly, she looks gorgeous, as always.

She captioned it, “Your French fries are My French fries on the wrong plate and very very sexy Match+peri peri #Sunday. (sic)”

Check out the post here:

Earlier, she has shared her sets of photos in a black dress teamed up with white half sleeves, sunglasses and an umbrella in her hand. With nude lipstick and dash of pink lipstick, she rocks her Saturday look like a diva. She captioned it, “Have an umbrella but no rain (sic).”

Lately, Earlier, she has given out some inspiration to stay fit to her fans. The 33-year-old actor shared a difficult yoga pose ‘pincha mayurasana’ (upside down), balancing her forearms on the floor with back and shoulders straight and one leg straight, another touching the wall. While sharing the picture, Mouni wrote, “lil bit err’yday! #workinprogress thank you @rahul.p.patel”.

On the professional front, she will be next seen in Made in China opposite Rajkummar Rao. She will also be seen playing an antagonist in the film Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Mouni Roy rose to fame with her television series Naagin, where she played the lead role. She recently made her Bollywood debut with Gold and was applauded for her performance. She keeps treating her fans with stunning pictures of herself, enjoying a fan following of over 8.5 million on Instagram alone.