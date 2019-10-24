Another day and another promotional style-file for Mouni Roy! The actor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Made in China with Rajkummar Rao. For her latest promotional outing, Mouni dressed up in easy-breezy denim separates that looked both stylish and comfortable. The actor, who chose to wear traditional outfits for her most appearances, opted for a change this time and it worked like a breath of fresh air.

Mouni picked a long skirt and a crop top by designer Shahin Mannan. It seemed like a simple outfit at first glance but had quirky detailing. The actor further added a pair of white sneakers to go with her look and everything seemed perfectly coordinated. Mouni looked pretty. The actor shared two photos from her look on Instagram. Check out the photos here:

Mouni is one of the most sought after female faces in the industry when it comes to fashion and style. She knows how to rock everything from a stunning saree to a short dress or a pair of quirky separates. Recently, while promoting her film on the sets of Bigg Boss 13, Mouni rocked a gorgeous saree. It was a yellow coloured embellished saree and she teamed it up with a full-sleeved embroidered blouse, a statement choker and middle-parted straight hair. Mouni looked ravishing. Check out her pictures here:

On the work front, Made in China is Mouni’s third film after she made her Bollywood debut with Gold last year opposite Akshay Kumar. She was then seen opposite John Abraham in Raw-Romeo Akbar Walter that released earlier this year. Post Made in China, Mouni has got Brahmastra in the pipeline. She has also done a special dance number in Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3.