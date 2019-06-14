Industry’s hottest actor Mouni Roy is currently in the historic city of Varanasi for her upcoming film Brahmastra. She never fails to impress her fans with her impeccable fashion sense. Her Instagram posts are surely a visual treat for her fans. She recently uploaded a few pictures of herself on the social media platform and she does look hot in traditional wear. Mouni can be seen donning a pink colour palazzo suit with gotta pati work. She completed the look with a dupatta, golden jutti and sunglasses.

Mouni Roy’s mystic figure in the pink suit and loose hair will make you fall in love with this beauty. She initially began her career with TV shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev and Naagin. Post that, Mouni tried her hands on Bollywood films and made her debut with the Akshay Kumar starrer Gold. After that, there was no looking back for Mouni as she has bagged many other upcoming movies.

Mouni captioned the picture as, “Life is short, love it for the memories of living ; When we had coffee in Naples we were living, that’s love, so remember those moments to love yourself, they required nothing of you, then take that love & put it into everything you do “~ when @saketsethi sends you advice as this, you gotta share it so everyone can read it too. Miss you x…

👚 @hananjafry”.

Take a look at the pictures:

