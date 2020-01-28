TV and Bollywood actor Mouni Roy is in the news for her back to back films. She rose to popularity with supernatural thriller Naagin and knows how to keep things fashionable and chic. Recently, she was making heads turn in a sexy black dress. Mouni Roy always manages to make head-turning style statements on the events or otherwise. She wears long black boots as she poses holding a drink at Mint Leaf of London Dubai

Mouni Roy gives goals as she enjoys an exotic vacation in Dubai. Sitting on a chair with a straight face, Mouni Roy feels that the pictures make her look like a possessed who is in need of an exorcist.

Mouni Roy’s breathtakingly beautiful picture goes viral. She shared a series of pictures on her Instagram account, where she can be seen in a hot and sexy little black dress with black peep-toes and a grey sling bag. Keeping the rest of the look neat, Mouni opts for straight hair with nude makeup.

Mouni Roy is a big foodie and her pictures prove it. She loves to visit expensive restaurants and try their delicacy. Mouni Roy doesn’t like sharing her food. In the photo shared by the actor, she is holding the exotic drink towards herself so that no one else tries it.