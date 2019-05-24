TV and Bollywood actor Mouni Roy is in the news for her first look in Bole Chudiyan. She rose to popularity with supernatural thriller Naagin and knows how to keep things fashionable and chic. The actress always manages to make head-turning style statements on the events or otherwise.

Mouni Roy is an avid social media user and keeps on posting pictures of her outings which gives her fans a fair estimation of how the actress is in real life. Recently, Mouni shared a series of pictures on her Instagram account, where she can be seen in a hot and sexy little black dress with black peep-toes and a grey sling bag. Keeping the rest of the look neat, Mouni is sporting loose curl hair waves in the pictures.

Mouni Roy marked her Bollywood debut last year with Akshay Kumar starrer Gold as Monobina Das. Then she made a special appearance in K.G.F: Chapter 1 in the song “Gali Gali”. While sharing the pictures, she captioned, “Picasso, ‘tis for you ! Some work & lotsa food in @fashionismyrelegion @fmrthestore ! “

Take a look at the pictures here:



Mouni Roy is best known for playing Krishna Tulsi in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2007, Sati in Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev and Shivanya/Shivangi in Naagin. She has also played the role of Meera in Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq.