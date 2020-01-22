Actor Mouni Roy is making her fans go ogle over her hot saree look. Taking to Instagram today, she has shared a slew of pictures in a sheer red saree designed by ace designer Avvantikaa S. Parwani. She teamed up her look with a backless shimmery gown, a pair of statement earrings, dewy makeup, smokey eyes and a dash of lipstick. She completed her look with soft curls and looks sizzling hot, as always.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Singing in a SA RE E Saree – @avvantikaasparwani Earrings – @goenkaindia Make up – @chettiaralbert Hair – @chettiarqueensly Style – @theanisha Photographer – @kvinayak11 Managed by – @nautankichaiti.” (sic)

Take a look at the pictures here:



Earlier, she has uploaded her photo in black satin outfit and looked ravishing, as always. She captioned it, “My mind is curious. My eyes are awed often. My lips have felt love. My scars are a half moon. My belly thighs stands me tall and am grateful for em all… *a portrait of the self*” (sic)



Recently, during the interview with Hindustan Times, she spoke about that she still has a long way to go. She said, “I’m trying to pick stories and scripts from whatever offers I have. I’ve worked in TV for nine years and in movies, it’s just my first year, so it’s too early to pass judgment. I feel lucky to have all the four films that I have. Hopefully, Brahmastra would change things for me.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, after starring opposite Rajkummar Rao in Made in China and John Abraham in RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter, she will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She will also be playing the role of a villain in the film.